'He doesn't repeat his mistakes, he learns from them': VVS Laxman on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I
In the first T20I against England, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck after playing 5 balls. In the 2nd T20I, he played till the end as he hammered an unbeaten 73 runs in 48 balls to help his side chase down the total of 165 in 17.5 overs with 7 wickets still in hand. As India batting great VVS Laxman pointed out, Kohli learns from his mistakes.
In the first match, the India skipper looked to get going from the first ball itself, and after four playing dot balls, he played a loose shot and gave away an easy catch to Chris Jordan.
Also read: Sehwag points out similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin
But on Sunday, Kohli kept his cool and ensured he stays on till the very end, despite India losing KL Rahul early on in the innings. Kohli allowed debutant Ishan Kishan to play freely, as he settled himself in the middle, and by the time Kishan was dismissed after a memorable debut, Kohli was ready to take the charge.
"It was another example today why Virat Kohli is such an important player for Indian cricket and why he is such a great player. He doesn't repeat his mistakes, he learns from them," Laxman said on Star Sports.
"We saw in the last match that he showed the hurry in the first few deliveries and because of that he got out off Adil Rashid's bowling. But today he took his time and he knows what is his formula," Laxman added.
"Generally whenever Virat Kohli performs consistently in the T20 format, he takes his time, gets set and after that his strike rate changes. He doesn't depend on fours and sixes only, converts ones into twos because he gives absolute emphasis on fitness," he further said.
"So, this is definitely a learning. Everyone should know what is their strength. Pollard and Chris Gayle's strengths are to play the big shots. Virat Kohli's strength is to hit fours and sixes with conventional cricketing shots and keeping the pressure on the bowlers," Laxman signed off.
