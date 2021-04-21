News updates from HT: Maharashtra health minister calls for Remdesivir to be used 'wisely' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Have sufficient supply but use Remdesivir, oxygen wisely: Maharashtra health minister Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state has sufficient supply of the drug Remdesivir to fulfil the demand for the day but asked doctors to properly use medical oxygen and the anti-viral drug. Read more

PM Modi, other leaders condole death of Covid-19 patients at Dr Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers expressed shock at oxygen leak at Dr Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik in which 22 Covid-19 patients were killed on Wednesday. Read more

West Bengal: Matua strongholds up for polls on Thursday. All you need to know

In the sixth phase of the West Bengal elections, the Matua strongholds of Bongaon and Krishnanagar, near the India-Bangladesh border, are among the 43 constituencies across four districts in the fray. Read more

Xi, Modi among 40 leaders at Biden-led climate summit starting on Thursday

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend a US-led climate summit on Thursday, boosting hopes of cooperation between the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters even as they bicker over a host of diplomatic, trade and human rights issues. Read more

'Wanted to win the game for my country,' Jadeja expresses regret for getting out during 2019 World Cup semifinal

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened up on the World Cup 2019 semifinal defeat against New Zealand and said that he regrets getting out during a crucial stage in the match. India were deemed to be the favourites to win the tournament, but a defeat in the semis ended Virat Kohli's team campaign. Read more

Sunidhi Chauhan says a music director once told her that her singing is ‘like a man’s voice on an actress’

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has said that she was told by two prominent music directors that she should ‘pack (her) bags and go home’. Once she achieved success, they approached her to sing for them. Read more

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma signs ‘fanboy’ Avesh Khan’s jersey. Seen the viral pics yet?

A heartwarming moment between Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Avesh Khan was recently captured on camera. And now, a few pictures of the moment have gone viral. Read more

Volkswagen Polo 2021 leaked ahead of world debut tomorrow

As Volkswagen gears up to take the covers off its new generation Polo tomorrow, leaked images of the popular hatchback has gone viral on social media. The leaks come even as Volkswagen continue to share teasers of the 2021 Polo, building up the anticipation for the world debut. Read more

Serum Institute announces Covishield prices for state govts & private hospitals

Serum Institute of India has said that Covishield will be sold at ₹400 a shot to states and ₹600 to private hospitals. Serum said its vaccines will still be more affordable than foreign jabs, which cost anywhere from ₹750 to Rs1,500 a shot. Watch here



