Have sufficient supply but use Remdesivir, oxygen wisely: Maharashtra health minister Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state has sufficient supply of the drug Remdesivir to fulfil the demand for the day but asked doctors to properly use medical oxygen and Remdesivir. He also pointed out that distribution of Remdesivir remains a challenge.

“We have sufficient (supplies of Remdesivir) as per today’s demand but the only challenge is of distribution. I appeal to doctors to use medical oxygen and Remdesivir properly,” Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Demand for Remdesivir soared manifold across several states as India is facing a second wave of Covid-19 infection. Remdesivir is listed for use to treat serious Covid-19 patients.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party have also blamed each other over the shortage of Remdesivir. The BJP accused the Maharashtra government over mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic while the state government said that the BJP is trying to create a law-and-order situation over the supply of Remdesivir.

Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thane which are among the worst affected cities faced a crisis of Remdesivir injections which led to widespread fear and concern among people whose friends and families have been infected by Covid-19. They expressed concern over Remdesivir stocks not reaching small hospitals, according to a report by HT.

Mumbai Police also warned medicine shops over hoarding of Remdesivir. The city police questioned Bruck Pharma director over the alleged stocking of vials and claimed the consignment of Remdesivir has been moved to a storage in Daman.

The health minister said he was hopeful that the state would receive imported medical oxygen to meet its medical oxygen requirement. Along with Remdesivir, medical oxygen demand went up due to the second wave. Tope said that 15% of the active cases in the state would require medical oxygen. Maharashtra currently has 683,856 active cases.

“We are anticipating that 15% of current active cases may need oxygen. We have an arrangement for 1,550 metric tonnes of oxygen in Maharashtra. We are also producing 1,259 tonnes of liquid oxygen all of which will be used for medical purposes only. We are expecting oxygen which the Government of India will import,” Tope further added.