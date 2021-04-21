IND USA
IPL 2021: The image shows Rohit Sharma signing Avesh Khan's jersey.(Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma signs ‘fanboy’ Avesh Khan’s jersey. Seen the viral pics yet?

IPL 2021: The pictures showcasing Rohit Sharma and Avesh Khan have gone viral.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:32 PM IST

A heartwarming moment between Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Avesh Khan was recently captured on camera. And, the pictures of the moment have gone viral.

Delhi Capitals took to Twitter to share the images capturing Khan’s ‘fanboy’ moment – and they are super sweet.

“The fanboy in Avesh Khan had to come out after the match,” the franchise wrote. On April 20, Mumbai Indians played against Delhi Capitals in a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League where the latter won by 6 wickets.

DC’s post is complete with the hashtag #YehHaiNayiDilli. Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 11,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Beautiful moment,” wrote a Twitter user. “Rohit Sharma is a delight to watch,” shared another. “This is called happiness,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the pictures featuring Rohit Sharma and Avesh Khan?

