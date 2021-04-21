PM Modi, other leaders condole death of Covid-19 patients at Dr Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers expressed shock at oxygen leak at Dr Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik in which 22 Covid-19 patients were killed on Wednesday.

Also Read: What we know so far about the tragedy in Nashik

"The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour," PM Modi tweeted.

The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021





Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that he is deeply pained by the loss of lives. "Devastating news from Nashik where precious lives have been lost due to leakage in Oxygen supply at a Hospital. I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to this tragic incident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Singh said on Twitter.

Devastating news from Nashik where precious lives have been lost due to leakage in Oxygen supply at a Hospital. I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to this tragic incident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 21, 2021

An "aggrieved" home minister Amit Shah paid condolences to those who died in the tragic incident.

"I am aggrieved by the loss of lives in oxygen leak incident at Nashik hospital. i offer my condolences to people who lost their own in the tragic accident. I pray for the welfare of other patients," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

नासिक के एक अस्पताल में ऑक्सिजन लीक होने से हुई दुर्घटना का समाचार सुन व्यथित हूँ। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है उनकी इस अपूरणीय क्षति पर अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। बाकी सभी मरीजों की कुशलता के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2021





"The news of patients’ death at Nashik’s Zakhir Hussain Hospital is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved families. I appeal to State Govt and party workers to provide all possible assistance," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that 157 patients were undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 hospital in Nashik and 61 were critical with some of them on ventilator and oxygen support. Nashik district magistrate Suraj Mandhare said that the patients who died were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply.

According to Nashik Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, the incident took place when the socket of oxygen tank malfunctioned. The state government has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called it a terrible incident. “I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed inquiry,” Fadnavis said.

"When the health workers across the state are risking their lives to save the Covid affected patients, such incidents are unfortunate. The incident will be probed and those found guilty will be punished," said Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.





Maharashtra's environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said the government shares the grief of the families. His tweet said that the unfortunate incident will be thoroughly investigated.