Oxygen leak at hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik: What we know so far

At least 22 patients died on Wednesday after leakage in an oxygen cylinder which interrupted the supply at a civic hospital for Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The Maharashtra government has ordered an enquiry, with FDA minister Dr Rajendra Shingane calling it an unfortunate incident. He also said that those who are responsible will not be spared.

Here's what we know so far about the incident at Nashik hospital:

According to district collector Suraj Mandhare, the supply of oxygen was interrupted at the Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital on Wednesday morning. He said that the leakage was detected in one of the supply tanks at the hospital.

The oxygen tanker leaked while being filled at the hospital, said authorities.

The district collector said that the patients who died were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply.

He said that the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope also said that interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths. He said that the state government will look into the matter and conduct a thorough probe.

A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant has gone viral on social media since this morning.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.