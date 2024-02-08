Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Lok Sabha extends session till February 10

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The Budget Session of Parliament has been prolonged until February 10 to facilitate the presentation of a White Paper comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014. Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The Lok Sabha's current budget session has been prolonged until Saturday, February 10, to ensure ample time for addressing crucial government matters. It's important to note that there will be no Question Hour session on this extended date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. During his speech, he criticised the previous Congress government, alleging that they had compromised the nation's territory and fueled divisive narratives. Modi also accused the Congress of attempting to sow discord by promoting a "north-south divide". Additionally, he took aim at Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his '400 paar' remark and referenced TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's prediction that Congress might not secure more than 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.