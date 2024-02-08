Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Lok Sabha extends session till February 10
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: PM Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
The Lok Sabha's current budget session has been prolonged until Saturday, February 10, to ensure ample time for addressing crucial government matters. It's important to note that there will be no Question Hour session on this extended date.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. During his speech, he criticised the previous Congress government, alleging that they had compromised the nation's territory and fueled divisive narratives. Modi also accused the Congress of attempting to sow discord by promoting a "north-south divide". Additionally, he took aim at Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his '400 paar' remark and referenced TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's prediction that Congress might not secure more than 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
- Feb 08, 2024 07:43 AM IST
Today in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bupender Yadav will propose a motion for the election to the Central Advisory Committee.Feb 08, 2024 07:42 AM IST
Debate on the interim budget for 2024-25, as well as the interim budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, will recommence in the Rajya Sabha today.Feb 08, 2024 06:34 AM IST
Lok Sabha extends budget session by one day, no question hour on Feb 10
The Lok Sabha's budget session has been prolonged until Saturday, February 10, to ensure ample time for addressing crucial government matters. A notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued on Wednesday announced the extension, which was proposed by the Chair and approved by the House. This extension aims to accommodate the completion of essential government business. However, it's important to note that there will be no Question Hour session on this extended date.
