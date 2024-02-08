PM Modi's 'kaala teeka' dig at Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress releases ‘black paper’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bidding farewell to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, on Thursday lauded the contributions of his predecessor Manmohan Singh to the House and also took a sarcastic jibe at the Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge released a “black paper” against the Centre over its failures in the last 10 years. .Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Referring to the Congress's 'black paper' as "kaala teeka" (to ward off the evil eye) in the midst of good work being done by his government, Modi said, "I thank (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji for doing this honour today."

Earlier on Thursday, Congress president Kharge released a "black paper" to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government, alleging that the last 10 years were a period of "injustice" with issues such as rising prices, unemployment, subversion of institutions and "discrimination" against non-BJP states plaguing the country.

In reply, Modi said, “When the country is touching new heights in the last 10 years, we take it as 'kala teeka' to help ward off the evil eye.”

He said Kharge being an elder has put this ‘kaala teeka’ for the good work being done by our government in the country's progress.

Modi also referred to the black robes earlier worn by Opposition MPs in the House as a mark of protest. "We also saw a fashion parade in the Rajya Sabha when some members came in black clothes," the PM said.

Kharge released a 54-page “charge sheet” indicting the Centre ahead of the government's tabling in Parliament of a 'white paper' on the "mismanagement" of the economy before 2014 to draw lessons.

Modi gave his best wishes to all retiring members and expressed the hope that new generations will benefit from their experience.

Sixty-eight members of the Rajya Sabha are retiring between February and May after completing their term.

Referring to Modi's 90-minute reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Kharge said, "He (PM Modi) didn't mention the employment generated by the public sectors like HAL, BHEL which were established during Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure."

The Congress chief also alleged that the Centre is discriminating against all the non-BJP ruled states and neglecting them.