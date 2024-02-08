Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge releases ‘black paper’ to counter Centre's ‘white paper’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday released a ‘black paper’ against the Centre's much-talked-about 'white paper'. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the government's 'white paper' during the current Budget Session of Parliament. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Pawan Khera and MP Nasir Hussain during the press conference at his residence in Delhi (HT)

“Today, we are bringing out a 'black paper' against the government. Whenever PM (Narendra) Modi presents his views in Parliament, he hides his failures. At the same time, when we speak about the failures of the government, it is not given importance. Therefore, we want to bring out a black paper and tell the public about the failures of the government,” Kharge said a press conference.

Reports indicated that the Congress's 'Black Paper' focuses on the 10-year governance tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. He added, “There is discrimination being done with non-BJP states like Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana...”

The ‘black paper’ highlights the 'failures' of the Narendra Modi government in relation to unemployment, inflation and farmers' distress, Kharge said.

He added, “Congress ensured country's independence and in 2024, it will take country out of BJP's 'darkness of injustice'”

Speaking to media, he also said, “There is a danger to democracy in the country...In last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy.”

The Modi government had announced in the Union Interim Budget presented on February 1 that it would come out with a 'white paper' to compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government.

A white paper serves as a government publication designed to showcase new policies and accomplishments, aiming to garner public support and assess reactions. Typically, it is distinguished by its white cover.

During the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that India's economy faced a "crisis" in 2014 when the Modi government took office. She attributed this predicament to the "mismanagement" of the preceding administration.

She declared that the government intended to present a White Paper in the House "to examine the period from the Congress-led government's tenure until 2014 and the present scenario, with the sole aim of learning from the mismanagement during those years".

The White Paper is expected to provide an overview, evaluation, and analysis of the Indian government's comprehensive economic strategy over the years, encompassing aspects such as fiscal policy, monetary policy, trade policy, and exchange rate policy.

The budget session commenced on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. This session, the final one before the Lok Sabha polls anticipated in April-May this year, is set to adjourn on February 10.