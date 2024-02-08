 Sitharaman tables ‘white paper’ on Indian economy in Lok Sabha. Read full text | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / UPA vs NDA: FM Sitharaman tables ‘white paper’ on Indian economy in Lok Sabha. Read full text

UPA vs NDA: FM Sitharaman tables ‘white paper’ on Indian economy in Lok Sabha. Read full text

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 06:11 PM IST

A white paper is a government document which is presented to highlight new policies and achievements to gain support and to gauge public reaction.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled a ‘white paper’ on the Indian economy in the Lok Sabha.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

The Modi government had announced in the Union Interim Budget presented on February 1 that it would come out with a 'White Paper' to compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government. Follow LIVE updates of the Budget Session here.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A white paper is a government document which is presented to highlight new policies and achievements to gain support and to gauge public reaction. It is often bound in white cover.

In the white paper tabled in the Lok Sabha, the BJP-led government said that when the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, the economy was in a fragile state, public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption.

“It was a crisis situation. The responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous,” the government said in the white paper.

Also Read | Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge releases ‘black paper’ to counter Centre's ‘white paper’

It added that the NDA government refrained from bringing out a white paper on the poor state of affairs then.

"That would have given a negative narrative and shaken the confidence of all, including investors. The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, both domestic and global and to build support for the much-needed reforms," the white paper said.

It said the Narendra Modi-led government believed in "nation-first" and “not in scoring political points”.

"Now that we have stabilised the economy and set it on a recovery and growth path, it is necessary to place in the public domain the seemingly insurmountable challenges - left behind as a legacy by the UPA Government," the white paper said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On