Parliament Session Live Updates: Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act

Parliament Session Live Updates: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.

Parliament Session Live Updates: The Union Budget 2024 discussions commences in both Houses of Parliament, with opposition parties labeling it as "discriminatory," while the government described it as "visionary." The budget session, which began on July 22, is set to end on August 12. Today’s agenda in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha...Read More

• Union home minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses.

• Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statutory resolution regarding Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

• Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi will support the second report of the Business Advisory Committee.

• Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will propose the election of two members to the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management (NIFTEM) council.

• Union minister Manohar Lal will propose the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.

• Voting on demands for grants for the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be held.

• Several Union ministers, including Jual Oram and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will lay papers on the table in both Houses.

• The Rajya Sabha will discuss the workings of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare.