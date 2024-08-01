Parliament Session Live Updates: Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act
Parliament Session Live Updates: The Union Budget 2024 discussions commences in both Houses of Parliament, with opposition parties labeling it as "discriminatory," while the government described it as "visionary." The budget session, which began on July 22, is set to end on August 12. Today's agenda in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
• Union home minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses.
• Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statutory resolution regarding Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.
• Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi will support the second report of the Business Advisory Committee.
• Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will propose the election of two members to the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management (NIFTEM) council.
• Union minister Manohar Lal will propose the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.
• Voting on demands for grants for the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be held.
• Several Union ministers, including Jual Oram and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will lay papers on the table in both Houses.
• The Rajya Sabha will discuss the workings of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare.
Parliament Session Live Updates: BJD leaders lost their trust in Naveen Patnaik, says Odisha BJP MLA
Parliament Session Live Updates: Odisha BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty claimed that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders have lost confidence in Naveen Patnaik following BJD leader Mamata Mohanta's resignation from both the Rajya Sabha and the party on Wednesday.
Mohanty suggested that Mohanta resigned because she believed staying in the party would hinder her ability to develop her region.
"BJD leaders have lost faith in Naveen Patnaik. The party's allegations are false. We have the necessary numbers in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Mohanta left because she realized staying in the party would prevent her from advancing her area," he said.
Parliament Session Live Updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on water leakage in Parliament lobby
Parliament Session Live Updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Thursday addressing water leakage in the Parliament lobby.
In his notice, Tagore said that the leakage reveals "potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion."
Red here: ‘Rainwater leakage’ in Parliament building, Congress MP shares video