‘Old was better’: Opposition attacks Centre over water leak video in new Parliament

The Opposition on Thursday questioned the durability of the new Parliament building after a Congress MP posted an alleged video of rainwater leaking inside a hall in the complex. Water dripping from the ceiling of the new Parliament building being collected in a bucket. (Photo from X)

Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted a video on X that showed water leaking from the roof of a lobby of the new Parliament building. The workers inside the building were seen collecting water in a bucket. The MP later moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue.

He also took a sharp jibe, saying the Parliament's lobby had been exhibiting reliance issues just a year after being constructed.

"Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion," he wrote on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the government, saying the old building was better than the new.

"The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament as there even former MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament building, at least till the time the water leakage programme is going on in the (new) Parliament building built with billions of rupees," he wrote on X.

"People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or....," Yadav added.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"New parliament lobby is leaking water. Given the building is a monstrous edifice to Narendra Modi's ego it is only fitting that it has got shaky post-2024 Lok Sabha results. Bharat Mandapam leaks another case in point," she said.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said the new Parliament building has no porch and steep precipitous steps and last night when there was a cloudburst in Delhi, it was the sturdy old Parliament building "which came to our rescue - sheltering us under its thoughtfully designed porch and providing some dry ground".

"The new building built hurriedly and without shelter, failed, while the old one stood firm," she said on X.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also attacked the government over water-logging.

"Definitely, heavy rainfall happened and there was a waterlogging problem in various places, but what's happening in the new Parliament is very shocking. This Parliament building couldn't survive in the first rains. This is very shameful," he said.

The new parliament building was inaugurated in May last year.

