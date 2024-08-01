‘Rainwater leakage’ in Parliament building, Congress MP shares video

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, proposing the formation of a specialised committee to inspect the Parliament building after he shared a video of water leaks allegedly inside the lobby caused by heavy rainfall on Thursday. Congress MP Manickam Tagore shared video of what he claimed rainwater leakage in Parliament lobby.(X/Manickam Tagore)

HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In his notice, Tagore said he wanted to raise the issue of “water leaks inside the Parliament lobby along the path used by our President of India when entering the new Parliament building."

He said the incident highlights potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion.

"To address this, I propose forming a specialized committee, including MPs from all parties, to inspect the building thoroughly. The committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publicly sharing its findings," the Virudhunagar MP said in the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha.

Akhilesh Yadav says return to old parliament

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The old Parliament was better than this new one, where even the former MPs could visit. Why not return to the old Parliament until the issues with the new one, built with billions of rupees, are resolved?"

He added, "People are questioning whether the water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is part of their well-thought-out design or something else."

Delhi rain alert

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded 147.5 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

Salwan Station in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, measured 147.5 mm of rainfall from 8:30am on July 31 to 7:15am August 1. Similarly, the NCMRWF station in Noida Sector 62, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP, also recorded 147.5 mm of rainfall.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall for Delhi-NCR on Thursday.

Budget session underway in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statutory resolution concerning Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 22 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12.