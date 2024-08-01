Odisha: OBC leader Mamata Mahanta joins BJP a day after resigning as BJD RS MP

Bhubaneshwar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Other Backward Class (OBC) leader Mamata Mohanta, who resigned from the party and her Rajya Sabha seat on Wednesday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. Former BJD leader Mamata Mahanta joined the BJP on Thursday (Twitter Photo)

Mohanta, who still had two years of tenure left in the Upper House, sent in her resignation to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old, who was elected to the Upper House of the Parliament from Odisha on a BJD ticket in March 2020, in her resignation letter said there was “no requirement for her services” as well as her community in the BJD.

“I resigned from the BJD yesterday as the party doesn’t require my service any more. My prime objective is to serve people, especially the Kudumi community. I will get more opportunities to serve my community in the BJP. So, I decided to join the national party,” she said shortly after joining the BJP.

Also Read: BJD Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mahanta resigns from her seat, party

BJD described Mohanta’s move as a political conspiracy. BJD spokesman Lenin Mohanty alleged that the BJP tried to lure MPs from other parties like it has been doing in several other states.

“The whole thing is a political conspiracy, and the BJP tried to save its crumbling voter base by inducting Mohanta,” Mohanty said.

BJD woman leader Sarojini Hembram said that Mohanta was sent to Rajya Sabha from Mayurbhanj by the party to represent her community, but she betrayed the party and the community.

With Mohanta’s resignation, the strength of BJD in Rajya Sabha has gone down to eight. As and when elections to the Rajya Sabha seat falling vacant are held, the BJP is likely to win the seat as it has the requisite number of MLAs. A senior BJP leader said a couple of more BJD leaders may jump ship like Mohanta.

Political expert Rabi Das said Mohanat’s resignation from Rajya Sabha as well as BJD was a warning sign for Patnaik.

“The churn has started and it would not be surprising if a couple of more MPs join it. The defection has clearly undermined the authority of Patnaik, considering that BJD never expected rebellion from a low-key leader like Mohanta. If the BJP starts poaching from BJD like this, it would set off a game of horsetrading,” said Das.

Political science professor Gyana Ranjan Swain said this is a watershed moment for the regional party and the over two decades’ long political career of Patnaik.

“Patnaik failed to build a second-rung leadership, which cost the party dearly in the election… . He now has the daunting task before him to revitalise the party, bringing together all the workers and leaders to prevent a possible split in the party,” said Swain.