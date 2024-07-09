PM Modi announces opening of consulates in Russia's Kazan and Yekaterinburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Moscow for a two-day visit, announced on Tuesday the opening of two new consulates in Russia’s Kazan and Yekaterinburg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Russian Cultural Troupe in Moscow.(ANI)

Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that after being elected to office for a third consecutive term, this was his first interaction with the Indian community overseas.

“Amidst the positivity, I am here to share good news with you… We have decided to open consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. This move will enhance travel opportunities and promote greater business exchanges,” said PM Modi.

He praised President Vladimir Putin for strengthening India-Russia ties, mentioning that he has visited Russia six times in the last ten years and has met with Putin seventeen times.

“All our meetings have consistently aimed to enhance trust and respect. When our students were stranded during the conflict, President Putin assisted in their safe return. I am grateful to the people of Russia and my friend President Putin,” PM Modi said.

He also highlighted that India’s relationship with Russia dates back to the 17th century, with the establishment of the India House at Astrakhan, where Gujarat traders had settled.

He also emphasised the importance of new connectivity initiatives, including the International North-South Trade Corridor and the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor.

“Students from India come to Russia in large numbers for studies, and I have been informed that every state of India has associations here. This helps preserve the diversity of each state's culture, food, language, and festivals,” he added.

This visit marks PM Modi’s first trip to Russia in five years, with the agenda focusing on addressing India’s trade imbalance with the country and securing the release of Indian citizens who were misled into fighting in the Ukraine war.

He mentioned that the people of India celebrate every festival in Russia and encouraged everyone to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day with great enthusiasm.