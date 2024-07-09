‘India doesn't accept…': PM Modi's T20 World Cup reference in address to Indian diaspora in Moscow | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an a two-day visit to Moscow, addressed the Indian diaspora in Russia on Tuesday. During his speech, Modi reiterated his vision for his 3.0 government and said that he will be working “three times faster” in his third term. He also spoke about India's relationship with Russia, calling Moscow an “all-weather friend”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Russia during a programme in Moscow(PTI)