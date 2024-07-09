‘India doesn't accept…': PM Modi's T20 World Cup reference in address to Indian diaspora in Moscow | Top quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an a two-day visit to Moscow, addressed the Indian diaspora in Russia on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an a two-day visit to Moscow, addressed the Indian diaspora in Russia on Tuesday. During his speech, Modi reiterated his vision for his 3.0 government and said that he will be working “three times faster” in his third term. He also spoke about India's relationship with Russia, calling Moscow an “all-weather friend”.
Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his speech at the Indian diaspora event in Russia:
- I want to thank all of you for coming here. I have not come here alone; I have come with a lot of things. I have brought with me the fragrance of the soil of India and the love of 140 crore countrymen.
- This is my first conversation with the Indian diaspora after forming the government for the third time. Today, it has been a full month since I took oath as the PM of India for the third time, and I took a vow that I will work with three times more strength, at three times more speed…It is also a coincidence that the number three is also present in many of the government's goals.
- The government's goal is to make India the third-largest economy in the world in the third term.
- In the third phase, the government's target is to create three crore houses for the poor, to create three crore 'Lakhpati Didi'. We want to empower the women self-help groups running in villages in India.
- The entire world is amazed looking at the speed of development India has acquired in the last ten years. When people from around the world come to India, they say, ‘Bharat badal raha hai’ (India is changing). They are clearly able to see the transformation of India, the reconstruction of India. When India organises successful events like G20, the world speaks in one voice, 'Bharat badal raha hai'. When India doubles the number of its airports in just 10 years, the world says, 'Bharat badal raha hai'.
- Today, India is the country that takes Chandrayaan to the part of the moon that no other country in the world could reach. Today, India is the country that is giving the most reliable model of digital transactions to the world...Today, India is a country that has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.
- You too must have celebrated the victory in the recent T20 World Cup. The real story of winning the World Cup is also the journey of victory. Today's youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment. Victory belongs to those who are not ready to accept defeat.
- On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to mind of every Indian is India's all-weather friend (sukh-dukh ka saathi) and a trusted ally. No matter how low the temperature dips below minus during Russian winter, India-Russia friendship has always remained in 'plus'; it is full of warmth. This relationship is built on a strong foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect.
- I have a special appreciation for my friend Vladimir Putin for steering the India-Russia friendship to greater heights over the last two decades.
- India has decided to open two new consulates in Russia…This will further ease mobility and trade.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / ‘India doesn't accept…': PM Modi's T20 World Cup reference in address to Indian diaspora in Moscow | Top quotes
SHARE
Copy