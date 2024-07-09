‘India-Russia friendship will…’: PM Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Moscow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 9, addressed the Indian diaspora in Moscow amid chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, during his two-day visit to Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Russia during a programme in Moscow, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi also said India's relationship with Russia is based on mutual trust and respect. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Modi late on Monday and toured him around his residence outside Moscow ahead of official talks in the Kremlin.

“Every Indian sees Russia as a trusted friend, a companion of good and bad times… I commend President Putin for working tirelessly to take India-Russia relations to greater heights… India-Russia frienship will always remain positive," Modi said.

Reminding that today marks one month of Modi 3.0, Prime Minister Modi said, “I have taken an oath to work three-times faster and with three-times more strength in my third term.”

Modi said the entire world is amazed looking at speed of development India has acquired in last 10 years.

Counting India's achievements in the last 10 years, Modi said, "...Today, when India builds the world's tallest railway bridge, the world's tallest statue, the world says India is changing and how is India changing because India trusts the support of its 140 crore citizens, trusts the support of Indians spread across the world. Because 140 crore Indians now want to fulfil the dream of making India a developed country by taking a resolution. Today my Indian brothers and sisters who live in different parts of the world are proud of the achievements of your motherland...I just want to ask you, has the world's perspective towards you changed or not? Today 140 crore Indians believe in solving the problems that have been going on for decades..."

Modi added that the entire world believes today that 21st century is India's century. “India is seen as a strong pillar in evolving multipolar world,” Modi said, adding that India's development of past 10 years was just a trailer, “we will see much faster growth in the next 10 years".

“Today's India is full of self-confidence, unlike the situation before 2014, and this is our biggest capital,” Modi said.

“When people like you bless us, even the biggest goals can be achieved. You all know that today's India achieves whatever goal it sets its mind to,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said it was in his DNA to challenge all the challenges and India will write a new chapter of global growth in coming years.

“Our government envisions making India the world's third-largest economy, build three crore homes for the poor and turn three crore poor women in villages to ‘lakhpati didi’,” Modi said amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’.

“In several goals of the government number three has assumed significance,” he said.

He said India was the country which sent Chandrayaan to a place on the moon where no country has gone before and has given the work the most reliable model for digital transactions.

Modi also announced that India has decided to open two new consulates in Russia's Kazan and Yekaterinburg, saying this will further ease mobility and trade.