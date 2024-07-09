Russia's Putin praises PM Narendra Modi during meeting: ‘Devoted whole life to people’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a “private engagement” at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo, during which he praised the Indian leader for his dedication towards his country's progress, and for devoting his life to the people of India. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow (Reuters)(via REUTERS)

As the two leaders held an informal meeting outside Moscow during Modi's visit to Russia, Vladimir Putin told the prime minister, “I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as prime minister. I think this is not an accident, but the result of your work over many years.”

“You have your own ideas. You are a very energetic person, able to achieve results in the interests of India and the Indian people,” Putin said. “The result is obvious... India firmly ranks as the world’s third-largest economy,” Putin was quoted as saying by state-run Tass news agency.

The Russian president said Modi devoted his whole life to the people of India and they can feel it. To this, Modi talked about the recent general elections and said the “the people of India gave him a chance to serve the Motherland".

“You have devoted your entire life to serving the Indian people, and they can feel it,” Putin said. “You are right, I have only one goal: It is the people and my country," Modi replied, as quoted by Tass.

Read more: PM meets Putin as crucial Russia bilateral begins

The two heads of state held an informal meeting over a cup of tea at the official residence outside Moscow on Monday night, and Putin gave PM Modi a drive in an electric car. The two leaders mostly interacted via interpreters, but had a brief private conversation while strolling through the garden.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Putin for hosting him at Novo-Ogaryovo. "Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia," he said.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the ongoing war in Ukraine started. During his departure statement, the prime minister said that India seeks to play a "supportive role" for a peaceful and stable region.

(With inputs from PTI)