PM Narendra Modi completes 23 years in office: His achievements so far

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 23 years in public office on Monday, his tenure is hailed for introducing transformative reforms and programmes, both in his home state of Gujarat and across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands at drums at the Samadhi of Sant Seva Lal Ji Maharaj, in Washim. (ANI Photo)

Modi’s governance approach, particularly in areas such as economic reform, infrastructure, sanitation, environmental conservation, and social welfare, has set a blueprint for development that continues to shape the nation’s policies.

Gujarat model

During his time as chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, Narendra Modi pioneered a governance model centered on economic growth, infrastructure modernisation, and social welfare programmes. This “Gujarat Model” became renowned for driving the state's rapid development and improving the lives of its people. Modi’s successful experiments in Gujarat laid the groundwork for several national initiatives, demonstrating how local-level successes could be scaled up to benefit the entire country.

Water management: From Sujalam-Sufalam to Jal Jeevan Mission

One of Modi’s significant early achievements in Gujarat was the launch of the Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana in 2004, aimed at addressing water scarcity in the state by managing rainwater and linking rivers. The program helped increase agricultural productivity and improve water access in drought-prone regions.

This initiative was later scaled up to the national level as the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), launched in 2019. By August 2024, the JJM had provided tap water to 11.82 crore rural households across India, covering nearly 78% of rural homes. The program has had a profound impact, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that it saves 5.5 crore hours daily, primarily for women, and prevents 400,000 deaths from waterborne diseases.

Power and electrification: From Jyotigram Yojana to Saubhagya Scheme

Modi's Jyotigram Yojana, introduced in 2003 in Gujarat, revolutionized rural electrification by providing 24x7 electricity to all villages. This initiative significantly boosted rural industries, reduced farming costs, and enhanced the quality of life in rural areas.

Building on this success, the Government of India launched the Saubhagya Scheme in 2017, which aimed for universal household electrification. As a result, 2.86 crore previously un-electrified households across India gained access to electricity, transforming rural livelihoods and contributing to economic growth.

Social welfare: From Garib Kalyan Mela to Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

In Gujarat, Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Mela to provide direct economic assistance to marginalized communities. The initiative ensured that government benefits reached the poorest sections of society, uplifting millions.

On a national level, this concept evolved into the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), launched during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This program continues to provide free food grains to 81 crore beneficiaries, helping combat hunger and poverty. India's poverty rate dropped significantly from 55.1% in 2005 to 16.4% in 2021, with over 400 million people lifted out of poverty.

Sanitation: From Nirmal Gujarat to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

In Gujarat, Modi's Nirmal Gujarat initiative aimed at improving sanitation and eliminating open defecation. This program laid the foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched nationwide in 2014. The mission aimed for a clean and open defecation-free India by 2019. By its conclusion, sanitation coverage in rural areas had soared from 39% to 100%, with the construction of over 12 crore toilets.

Empowerment and innovation: From Mission Mangalam to Stand-Up India

Gujarat's Mission Mangalam initiative empowered women through self-help groups, providing micro-financing and boosting income-generating activities. This model inspired the national Stand-Up India initiative, which supports women and marginalized entrepreneurs, contributing to India’s rise as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally.

Environmental conservation: From Van Mahotsav to Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam

Modi's environmental initiatives began with the Van Mahotsav in Gujarat, encouraging citizens to plant trees and promote forest conservation. This grassroots initiative has since expanded to the national level, becoming the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. This heartfelt program encourages families to plant five trees for every girl child born, celebrating motherhood while promoting environmental sustainability.

The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has seen remarkable success, resulting in the planting of 80 crore seedlings across the country. Building on these efforts, Modi also launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) at COP26, encouraging individuals and communities to adopt sustainable practices to combat climate change. This initiative promotes environmentally conscious lifestyles and collective action for a greener planet.