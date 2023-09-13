‘Employ Gujarat model for progress, cleanliness of U.P. villages’

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has directed chief development officers (CDOs) to work on the Gujarat model for the cleanliness and development of the public facilities in villages in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (HT File Photo)

Addressing the joint development commissioners and chief development officers of all the districts in a meeting organised at Yojana Bhawan on Wednesday, Maurya said that the soul of the country resides in the villages, and a new revolution of development has to be brought in villages.

Officers should work with team spirit to set new records of development in the village. The message of good work should go to the public, he said.

Instructions have been given to select 10 gram panchayats that are lagging behind in development work in each block. The CDO should inspect the most backward gram panchayat of the district at least once a month, he said.

All beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural should be given the permissible facilities under all circumstances. Women beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana-Rural and Chief Minister Awas Yojana-Rural should be linked to the groups formed under the Livelihood Mission.

The deputy CM said, about 2.5 lakh public grievances have been solved through chaupals. Chaupals should be made so effective that they become a model for other states.

Minister of state for rural development, Vijayalakshmi Gautam, agriculture production commissioner, Manoj Kumar Singh and additional chief secretary, rural development department, Himanshu Kumar expressed their views.