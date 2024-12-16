Political vendetta or zero tolerance to corruption? TDP actions ignite debate

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered a case against YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Y Vijay Sai Reddy and others on December 2for allegedly coercing K V Rao, original promoter of Kakinada Sea Ports Limited (KCPL) and Kakinada Special Economic Zone to transfer his majority shares to Auro Infra Pvt Ltd for a nominal price when the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government was in charge of the state between 2019 and 2024. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly session, in Amaravati on Friday. (ANI)

Also Read: Police looking filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma over posts against CM Naidu, allies

On December 6, the Nara Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by inspector general of police Vineet Brij Lal to look into the alleged illegal transport of rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) from Kakinada port to African countries.

Also Read: Who is Chennamaneni Ramesh, the BRS MLA in middle of citizenship row?

TDP official spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy said: “This is not vengeance. The government is probing the illegal acquisition of the Kakinada seaport and SEZ at a throwaway price. Can anyone transfer 4,000 acres of land for just ₹12 crore, if not under coercion?”

Also Read: Andhra CM inducts brother of ally Pawan Kalyan into cabinet

But analysts say that Naidu may also be paying back Reddy in the same currency. Between 2019 and 2024, the Reddy regime targeted TDP leaders and Naidu, who was arrested on September 2, 2023, and spent 53 days in jail before securing bail.

The Telugu Desam returned to power in the state on June 4, 2024, and Naidu was sworn in on June 12.

On June 22, municipal authorities demolished the central office of the YSRCP under construction at Tadepalli, describing it as an illegal structure .

The demolition was reminiscent of a similar move undertaken by Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 1, 2019, within hours of assuming charge as the chief minister. Back then, he ordered the demolition of “Praja Vedika” a hall constructed adjacent to Naidu’s residence at Undavalli, on the grounds that it was an illegal structure.

“There is no surprise in Naidu ordering demolition of YSRCP buildings, as he faced a similar situation soon after losing power in 2019. Taking revenge on political rivals has become order of the day in present-day politics,” observed political analyst Telakapalli Ravi.

On the day of demolition, the TDP issued a statement saying the authorities carried out the action after issuing proper notices. “Jagan ‘misused’ his power as the chief minister to allot the land for the construction of his party’s office,” the statement said.

During the YSRCP regime, the TDP complained about alleged attacks and murders of the party activists by YSRCP leaders across the state, particularly in rural areas in the Rayalaseema and Palnadu regions.

In recent months it has been the turn of YSRCP leaders to make similar allegations. In July, Jagan staged a demonstration in New Delhi, alleging that there had been systematic attacks on the YSRCP workers, as Naidu was “trying to take personal vengeance at every level”.

He alleged that within the first 45 days of coming to power, there were 36 cases of murder, over 300 attempted murders, and destruction of more than 590 properties belonging to the YSRCP.

“Obviously, Naidu must also be under tremendous pressure from local TDP leaders to act tough against the YSRCP leaders, because they had suffered similar witch-hunt and assaults during the previous regime of Jagan,” added Ravi.

Following the murder of a YSRCP activist Sheik Rasheed in Palnadu district in July, TDP general secretary and state minister Nara Lokesh accused the YSRCP of “blatant lies”.

“Jagan is desperately trying to link every incident to TDP. We are responsible for the safety and security of people and our government will not spare any criminal,” he said.

The state police has also launched a massive crackdown on social media activists affiliated with the YSRCP, for allegedly posting derogatory and vulgar content on social media against Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, besides their wives and daughters and even home minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

According to the police, in the first week of November itself, the state police issued 680 notices, registered 147 cases, and arrested 49 individuals. YSRCP legal cell president M Manohar Reddy claimed more than 300 party workers have been arrested.

At a public meeting at Amaravati on November 7, Naidu said people who used vulgar language on social media, particularly against women, would “face its consequences”. “The language on social media is reckless. They are making objectionable comments about women. Should we not take action? Should I ignore it? They have become criminals,” he said.

And while Naidu and Kalyan’s charge about adulterated ghee being used in Tirumala is still being investigated, and may eventually amount to naught, the charges in a US court against the Adani Group for allegedly paying bribes to the YSRCP government for a solar power deal has provided fresh ammunition to the TDP.

The issue came up for a discussion in the state assembly with the TDP members targeting Jagan for tarnishing the brand image of Andhra. Naidu declared that he would take a call on ordering a probe into the deal after examining the US charge sheets. The government has also said it would explore the legality of scrapping the deal. To be sure, the TDP and Naidu will have to tread cautiously given that its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party is being targeted by opposition parties for furthering the Adani Group’s interests.

“Irrespective of whether the case makes any progress, it has given a scope for Naidu to project Jagan in a bad light,” Ravi said.

When the TDP was in the opposition, Naidu was highly critical of IAS and IPS officers who were allegedly toeing the line of Jagan Mohan Reddy and targeting the TDP leaders.

Back then, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh always used to carry a “red book”and say that he was noting down the names of all the officers.

That book may be coming in of use now. Since June several IAS and IPS officers have been shifted from their posts and kept waiting for some time without any new posting.

For example, former special chief secretary (municipal administration) Y Srilakshmi, has not been given any posting. Poonam Malakondaiah and Gopalakrishna Dwivedi were forced to wait for a post till the day they retired.

In August, the Naidu government transferred 16 IPS officers who were not given any new posting and were instead instructed to report to the DGP’s office daily to mark attendance. Prominent among them were: former intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu, P V Sunil Kumar, Kolli Raghurami Reddy, Ammi Reddy, G Vijaya Rao, N Sanjay, Kanthi Rana Tata, and G Pala Raju.

TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi said the Naidu government did not intend to target officers just because they may have had run-ins with the TDP in the past.

“If that is the case, half of the bureaucrats and cops would have been booked in various cases. But we have not done that. The government has acted against only those officers against whom there were concrete evidence,” Pattabhi said.

Three of these IPS officers, P S R Anjaneyulu, Kranti Rana Tata, and Vishal Gunni were suspended in September for their alleged involvement in the improper arrest and alleged harassment of Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani.

On December 4, the state government suspended another of the officers, N Sanjay in an alleged financial misappropriation case. Sanjay was instrumental in booking Naidu in the alleged ₹371 crore skill development corporation fraud case in September 2023 and having him arrested.

The TDP spokesperson said this was done after a vigilance department probe reportedly uncovered evidence of corruption during his stint in the fire services department.

Another political analyst, Bhandaru Srinivas, Rao said much of this is just the cycle continuing as it does “ whenever there is a change in power in the state.”