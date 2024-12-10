Who is Chennamaneni Ramesh, the BRS MLA in middle of citizenship row?

The Telangana High Court on Monday imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh for suppressing and misrepresenting facts in connection to his German citizenship. Chennamaneni Ramesh obtained his Indian citizenship in 2009.(HT Photo)

Upholding the Union Home Ministry’s order revoking his Indian citizenship, the court found Chennamaneni Ramesh guilty of forging documents to become an Indian national and contest elections.

The court directed Ramesh to pay ₹25 lakh out of the ₹30 lakh fine to Congress MLA Adi Srinivas from Vemulawada, who had previously challenged Ramesh’s Indian citizenship.

The Constitution bars Indians from holding dual nationality. An individual must renounce his Indian citizenship to become national of another country. To become an Indian, a person must be present here for at least 12 months before the date of application. Non-Indians cannot contest or vote in elections.

Who is Chennamaneni Ramesh?

