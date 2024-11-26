Police looking filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma over posts against CM Naidu, allies

The Andhra Pradesh Police were looking for filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in connection with a case related to alleged derogatory social media posts against chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan amid a crackdown on activists and supporters of Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for abusive and obscene content against the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena leaders. A police team visited Varma’s Hyderabad residence while he was in Coimbatore for a shoot. (HT PHOTO)

A police team visited Varma’s Hyderabad residence while he was in Coimbatore for a shoot. His lawyer said Varma was ready to appear before the police virtually for questioning. “In this digital era, there is no need for physical appearance. Police can question him in virtual mode,” he said.

A police officer said they would send a team to Coimbatore if necessary to determine whether he was there.

A case was registered against Varma under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including 336 (4) related to a false document or electronic records and Information Technology Act on November 11 on a TDP leader’s complaint for allegedly posting defamatory comments and morphed images of Naidu, and his son Nara Lokesh on social media during the promotion of his film Vyuham based on YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s life.

The Andhra Pradesh high court on November 18 rejected Varma’s plea for quashing of the case and asked him to file a bail plea. Police issued Varma a second notice to appear before the investigating officer for questioning before November 24 even as the bail petition was pending. “Since he did not turn up, we have come to Hyderabad to pick him up,” the police officer quoted above said.

In the state assembly last week, Naidu referred to abusive comments on social media and said even Reddy’s estranged sister and Congress leader, Y S Sharmila, and mother, Vijayamma, have been abused. He added he was distressed to see the obscene comments against Kalyan’s family and Dalit woman minister Anitha’s character assassination.

On November 10, YSRCP social media activist Ravindra Reddy Varra was arrested for posting alleged offensive content against Naidu and others. Deputy inspector general (Kurnool range) Koya Praveen said Varra managed around 40 YouTube channels used to spread vulgar content, particularly targeting women leaders. “These operations were allegedly directed from the YSRCP office in Tadepalli.”

Former Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation chairperson Krishna Murali Posani and actor Sri Reddy, who are known YSRCP supporters, have also been booked. Posani allegedly used abusive words against Naidu and Kalyan at a press conference. Sri Reddy allegedly posted vulgar comments on social media. She apologised while Posani said he was quitting politics and would never make any comments again.

YSRCP said 650 notices have been issued to its activists in the cases filed against them and 300 have been arrested.

M Manohar Reddy, the party’s legal cell chief, accused police of acting at the behest of the ruling party.“Police have launched a special drive against the YSRCP activists and are filing cases. Over 300 activists have been arrested and detained illegally. Police are not following the rule of the law,” he said. He said some of the activists have been booked at multiple places.

He said the YSRCP has also filed complaints against the TDP leaders for posting objectionable posts but no action was taken. “Those who filed cases against TDP during the previous government were coerced to withdraw them.” He said YSRCP has set up cells in every district to provide legal assistance to the party workers.