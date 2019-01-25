Priyanka Gandhi is very beautiful, but…: Bihar minister’s take on her political debut

Vinod Narayan Jha, a minister in the Bihar government, has said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is very beautiful but votes can’t be won on the basis of beautiful faces after she was officially handed the responsibility to manage the politically challenging region of eastern Uttar Pradesh in an election year.

Before her appointment on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi has limited her political activities only in two parliamentary constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented in the Lok Sabha by her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi respectively. Her entry in active politics ended years of speculation and signalled the Congress party’s intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha election this year.

“Votes can’t be won on basis of beautiful faces. Moreover, she is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases. She is very beautiful but other than that she holds no political achievement,” Jha said, according to news agency ANI.

Before that the state’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday also brought up the allegations against Priyanka Gandhi’s husband.

“Priyanka’s businessman husband’s irregular land transactions are spread across two states and he is facing probes. If the Congress wants to exult over the induction of a woman with a tainted life partner, it is most welcome to do so,” Modi said.

He said her appointment would bring the alleged corruption scandals against Robert Vadra onto the “centre-stage”, which would benefit the NDA.

“The BJP is not at all worried. Why should it be when her entry is only going to help us. The Congress has brought in Priyanka with a view to threaten the SP-BSP alliance, with the possibility of a split in their votes. It is a desperate attempt to make Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati rethink their strategy,” he said.

In a tweet, the senior BJP leader also scoffed at Priyanka Gandhi’s resemblance with her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

“If a person could become as capable as someone else merely by resembling him or her, by now we would have had many more Virat Kohlis and Amitabh Bachchans. Duplicates do not work in politics. Priyanka might resemble Indira, but there is a big difference,” Modi said.

The BJP has also described Priyanka Gandhi’s joining of the as an acceptance of Rahul Gandhi’s failure by the Congress party. Mahajan too toed the same line.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 11:01 IST