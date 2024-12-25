Pushpa 2 theatre stampede: Father of injured child gives health update, says ‘actor Allu Arjun provided support’

The eight-year-old boy injured in the December 4 stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule is showing signs of improvement, his father shared on Tuesday. Addressing the media at the hospital in Hyderabad, Bhaskar said the boy was removed from oxygen and ventilator support two days ago, news agency PTI reported. Pushpa 2 theatre stampede: Bhaskar said the boy was removed from oxygen and ventilator support two days ago.(ANI)

According to doctors, the recovery process will take time. The hospital confirmed that Sritej's vital parameters remain stable, and he is breathing without any external support.

"His sensorium is similar with spontaneous eye opening and spontaneous limb movements but there is still no meaningful eye contact or recognition of family members," the hospital said in a health update.

The boy is waking on verbal stimulus but not following any oral commands. He is tolerating feeds via nasogastric tube well and has been afebrile for the last three days, the hospital said.

News agency ANI, citing Bhaskar, reported that the boy has responded after 20 days.

"The child responded after 20 days... he is responding today," the father said.

The 35-year-old wife of Bhaskar died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, while his eight-year-old son was hospitalised. Following the incident, the Hyderabad Police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Bhaskar says family got financial support from Allu Arjun

Bhaskar also said he has received DD for ₹10 lakh from ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun and also separate help from the 'Pushpa' film production house and Telangana cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

When asked why he expressed readiness to withdraw his complaint, he said he had received support from Allu Arjun's staff from day two and that there was no pressure on him.

Film producer vows support

Meanwhile, leading film producer and Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju said he would ensure that the family gets support from the film industry and also the government, PTI reported.

Dil Raju said he was ready to provide a permanent job to Bhaskar in the film industry if he was interested. But, the immediate priority is the boy's recovery.

CM Revanth Reddy has also appreciated the idea of providing a job to Bhaskar, Dil Raju said. Referring to reports that the state government is not addressing the film industry's concerns in the stampede issue, he said the CM has assured of the government's support.

A delegation from the film industry would meet the Chief Minister in a day or two, Dil Raju said, adding that he would coordinate with the film fraternity and the government to ensure cordial ties.

Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad Police

Allu Arjun, named as accused no 11, was arrested by the Hyderabad Police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana high court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison here December 14 morning.

Actor Allu Arjun arrives at the Chikkadpally police station for questioning as part of an ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of ‘Pushpa-2’ in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

On Tuesday, Allu Arjun was questioned by the police for around three hours.

Political slugfest

The incident has sparked political controversy, with chief minister Revanth Reddy blaming Allu Arjun for the tragedy. Addressing the assembly, Revanth Reddy said police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

In response, Allu Arjun held a press conference refuting the allegations, calling them untrue and defamatory. The actor claimed that he followed all police instructions.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday attacked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and said that "victimizing and bullying" someone is wrong.