What questions did the Hyderabad police ask Allu Arjun? 'How many bouncers...'

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2. The police had summoned the actor days after he was released on bail in the case. Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun arrive at the Chikkadpally police station for questioning as part of an ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of his movie 'Pushpa-2', in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_24_2024_000047A)(PTI)

The stampedeoccurred because Allu Arjun, one of the biggest film stars in the country, allegedly made an unscheduled appearance outside a theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. He denied the allegation, saying he had no direct involvement in the tragic incident.

What did the police ask Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 stampede case?

The Hyderabad police reportedly asked him today whether Allu Arjun had the information that the authorities had denied him permission to appear outside the theatre during Pushpa 2's premier.

The police asked him about the name of the person who took the call to proceed with the plan despite the police's denial of permission, reported NDTV.

They also asked him when did he received the information about the woman's death in the stampede.

The police also asked him if the Sandhya Theatre's management had asked him to not turn up during the show, India Today reported.

They also asked him how many bouncers he arranged for the show.

Allu Arjun was let off by the Chikkadpally police after the questioning.The police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.

Allu Arjun was arrested by the police on December 13 from his residence. He was released from prison on bail on December 14.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, saying the police had denied permission for the event.

"On December 2, Sanadhya theatre owners requested arrangements for the cast and crew of Pushpa 2 to attend the premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4," Reddy said. "However, on December 3, the Chikkadpally Circle Inspector rejected the request in writing, citing the theatre's location in a congested area with only one entry and exit point, making it difficult to ensure safety. Despite this, the actor attended the event, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow, worsening the situation," said Reddy.

The Congress leader claimed that the police asked the actor to leave but he refused. "The ACP initially requested the actor to leave to control the crowd, but he refused, stating he would leave after watching the movie. The DCP later had to intervene, warning that he would be arrested if he didn't comply. Even while leaving, he repeated the act of climbing onto the car roof and waving to fans," he added.