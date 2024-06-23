' 5 crore demand, sodomy at farm house': What 2 FIRs say in Suraj Revanna sexual assault row

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the brother of jailed politician Prajwal Revanna, was booked by the Karnataka police on Saturday for allegedly sodomising a party worker. The police also booked the complainant and his brother-in-law for allegedly attempting to extort ₹5 crore from the politician. JD(S) MLC and Prajwal Revanna's brother, Suraj Revanna.

27-year-old Chethan KS has told the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sodomised him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada in Holenarasipura Taluk on June 16.

The Holenarasipura police booked the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar on Friday filed a complaint with the police that Chethan KS was trying to extort money from the politician by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.

He claimed the man had demanded ₹5 crore from Suraj Revanna. The demanded amount was later reduced to ₹2 crore, he added.

The MLC has also been booked under sections that deal with wrongful confinement and common intention.

Per Shivakumar's complaint, accessed by HT, the JD(S) worker had met Suraj six months ago and again in June, seeking a job. The threat was made after the MLC said it wouldn't be possible for him to help the man get a job at present “but it might be considered in the future”.

Suraj Revanna called the allegations part of a political conspiracy.

In the FIR, the complainant has accused Suraj Revanna of threatening him with dire consequences. He allegedly told the man to come to the farm whenever he called him, reported ANI.

He claimed a close aide of the leader threatened him to not reveal the matter in public domain. He said he was offered a job and ₹2 crore to keep mum.

Suraj's younger brother, Prajwal Revanna is currently under judicial custody over cases linked to hundreds of sexually explicit videos allegedly made by him. Thousands of pen drives containing the purported videos, allegedly featuring Prajwal Revanna, had been circulated in Karnataka before the state's Lok Sabha election.

Prajwal Revanna had fled to Germany after allegations of harassment and rape surfaced against him. He was arrested after he returned to India.

With inputs from ANI, PTI