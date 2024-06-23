Prajwal Revanna’s brother Suraj booked in sexual assault case

The Karanataka police have filed a case against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suraj Revanna, the brother of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, on sexual assault charges after a party worker filed a complaint against him, police officers familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Prajwal Revanna's elder brother Suraj Revanna,

According to officers, the case against Suraj was filed at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station in Hassan after a JD(S) worker submitted a complaint to the director general of police’s office, accusing the member of the legislative council (MLC) of sexually assaulting him.

‘’Following the complaint, we filed an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),’’ Hassan SP Mohammed Sujeetha said.

The FIR was lodged a day after the JD(S) worker was booked for allegedly trying to extort ₹5 crore from Suraj by threatening to file a “false” sexual assault complaint against him. According to the complaint, filed by Suraj’s aide HL Shivakumar, the JD(S) worker had met Suraj six months ago and again in June, seeking a job. Suraj said that it won’t be possible for him to help the man get a job at present “but it might be considered in the future”, the complaint said, adding that the man then demanded ₹5 crore from Suraj and threatened to accuse the MLC of sexually assaulting him if the money was not paid.

Suraj rejected the allegations against him, calling them politically motivated. “I absolutely reject these allegations. They are part of a political conspiracy. An FIR has also been lodged against the complainant. Let the truth come out. I have faith in the law of the land,” he said.