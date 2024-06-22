Man threatens Prajwal Revanna's brother with false sexual assault case, demands 2 crore: Report

An aide of Karnataka MLC Suraj Revanna, the elder brother of sexual assault accused Prajwal Revanna, has filed a police complaint against a man and his family member that the duo attempted to extort money from the politician by threatening to file a false sexual assault case. The police have booked the duo after receiving the complaint. Prajwal Revanna's elder brother Suraj Revanna,

Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar filed the complaint against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law.

Chethan K S filed a counter complaint accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former prime minister HD Dewe Gowda.

In the complaint, Shivakumar alleged that Chethan became his friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'.

Recently, Chethan asked for money to meet family expenses but when Shivakumar refused, the accused threatened to lodge a police complaint, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him

Shivakumar claimed that Chethan initially demanded ₹5 crore, but later revised his demand to ₹2 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.

Chethan told a private channel that Suraj Revanna had allegedly sexually abused him at a farm house, reported NDTV.

Revanna's brother, Prajwal Revanna was arrested earlier this month by the Karnataka police's SIT, which is probing cases linked to hundreds of sexually explicit videos allegedly featuring the former MP. The 33-year-old politician is under judicial custody.

The scandal came to light after thousands of pen drives with the explicit videos circulated across Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Prajwal Revanna's former constituency, Hassan.

In April, Prajwal Revanna left India soon after a complaint was filed by his domestic help.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has suspended Prajwal Revanna.

Their father HD Revanna was arrested in May in a kidnapping case linked to the sexual abuse videos. He is out on bail.

Revanna lost the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan.

With inputs from PTI