Prajwal Revanna taken to his house for spot inspection

A Special Investigation Team on Saturday took suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna to his house at Holenarasipura in Hassan district for spot inspection. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna being brought to a city court over his alleged sexual harassment of several women, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The 33-year-old Prajwal, who lost the Lok Sabha election as an NDA candidate from Hassan is facing sexual assault cases.

His father- Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna- and mother Bhavani Revanna are out on bail in a kidnapping case pertaining to the abduction of a woman who had allegedly figured in scores of videos of sexual assault allegedly by Prajwal.

According to police sources, Special Investigation Team (SIT) personnel brought Prajwal, the former Hassan MP, to his Holenaraseepur residence amid tight security.

As a precautionary measure, the entire area was cordoned off.

Wearing a black T-shirt and a mask on his face, the MP reached his residence for the first time since April 27.

He had fled to Germany as explicit videos went viral showing women being sexually abused allegedly by him.

Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, returned on May 31 only to be arrested by the SIT, which was constituted to investigate the charges of sexual assault against him.