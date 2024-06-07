Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] MP Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case filed against her linked to the sexual abuse allegations against her son. Karnataka high court (Representative Photo)

The high court’s decision to grant her bail mandates that she must fully cooperate with the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged sexual abuse charges against Prajwal.

Last week, the SIT had issued a notice to Bhavani asking her to be present at her home for questioning in the kidnap case linked to allegations of sexual abuse against her son. However, when an SIT team reached Bhavani’s house, ‘Chennambika Nilaya’, she was not present.

The high court’s order also restricts Bhavani from entering Hassan district or KR Nagar in Mysore. These conditions aim to ensure that the investigation proceeds without any interference or influence from the involved parties.

A single judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit granted the interim order, saying, “Direction is issued to state and police neither to apprehend and arrest the petition or keep her in detention. This is following stringent conditions, this is an order granting bail and not awarded to petitioner and not be celebrated.”

Further, it directed her to remain present before the office of jurisdictional investigating officer by 1pm on Friday and cooperate with the investigation. In the guise of investigation, she shall not be retained in the office beyond 5pm, the order said.

The high court also ordered that the warrant of arrest issued by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court be kept in abeyance. The Magistrate court had in its order dated May 31, rejected the application filed by Bhavani seeking anticipatory bail.