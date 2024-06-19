Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna remanded to judicial custody till June 24 amidst rape allegations

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of rape and sexual abuse, was remanded to judicial custody until June 24 by a special court in Bengaluru on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. Suspended JD(S) lawmaker Prajwal Revanna. (ANI)

Earlier, on June 12, the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court had placed him in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until June 18 as part of ongoing investigations.

Revanna, aged 33, lost his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent elections. He was arrested by SIT officials upon his return from Germany on May 31. His departure to Germany on April 27, a day after polls in Hassan, coincided with the launch of an Interpol 'Blue Corner Notice' initiated by the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The initial arrest pertained to a case filed in Holenarasipura, Hassan, on April 28, where he was accused of sexually harassing a former maid, aged 47. Subsequently, he faced charges in three separate cases of sexual assault, including allegations of rape.

The scandal emerged when pen drives containing explicit videos purportedly involving Revanna circulated in Hassan just before the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Following the filing of cases, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party pending further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from PTI)