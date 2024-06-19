Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna remanded to judicial custody till June 24 amidst rape allegations
Prajwal Revanna, accused of multiple sexual offenses, faces extended judicial custody amid ongoing investigations by special investigation team.
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of rape and sexual abuse, was remanded to judicial custody until June 24 by a special court in Bengaluru on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.
Earlier, on June 12, the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court had placed him in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until June 18 as part of ongoing investigations.
ALSO READ | Actor Darshan's manager died by suicide in Bengaluru farm house
Revanna, aged 33, lost his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent elections. He was arrested by SIT officials upon his return from Germany on May 31. His departure to Germany on April 27, a day after polls in Hassan, coincided with the launch of an Interpol 'Blue Corner Notice' initiated by the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation.
ALSO READ | Karnataka high court grants 15-day bail for rape accused to marry the victim: Report
The initial arrest pertained to a case filed in Holenarasipura, Hassan, on April 28, where he was accused of sexually harassing a former maid, aged 47. Subsequently, he faced charges in three separate cases of sexual assault, including allegations of rape.
The scandal emerged when pen drives containing explicit videos purportedly involving Revanna circulated in Hassan just before the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
ALSO READ | Will ensure accused in Renukaswamy murder case are punished: Bengaluru Police Commissioner
Following the filing of cases, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party pending further legal proceedings.
(With inputs from PTI)
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.