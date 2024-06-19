Kannada actor and the accused in a murder case, Darshan Thoogudeepa’s manager Sridhar, died by suicide on Tuesday at the actor’s farmhouse in Bengaluru, reported The Times of India. Sridhar also left a suicide note and requested police not to involve his family members in the suicide investigation. Actor Darshan's manager died by suicide in Bengaluru farm house

According to the report, the suicide note left by Sridhar said that he took the extreme step after failing to deal with the loneliness. He also released a video message and urged the police officials not to drag his family members into this case. Police are trying to find any connection between Sridhar’s suicide and the murder case of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly killed by Darshan and his gang.

Bengaluru police are investigating actor Darshan, his friend Pavitra Gowda, and other accused. The autopsy report of 33-year-old victim Renukaswamy showed that he sustained 15 grievous injuries all over his body — including his head, abdomen and chest pointing.

Renukaswamy was killed in a shed used to park seized vehicles in south-western Bengaluru on 9 June, and his body was dumped in a stormwater drain 10km away, police have said. The motive for the crime, according to police, was that Renukaswamy, who lived in Chitradurga, 200km from Bengaluru, trolled Gowda on social media platforms, enraging her and Darshan.

During the investigation, police also recovered several objects that were used to torture the victim, including wooden logs, a leather belt, and a rope.

