Karnataka high court grants 15-day bail for rape accused to marry the victim: Report

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday granted a bail to 23-year man who is a rape accused to marry a girl who was the victim in his rape case. The girl recently turned 18, and both families are in favour of this marriage. Karnataka high court grants 15-day bail for rape accused to marry the victim

According to the report in PTI, the high court granted 15-day bail to the accused and the marriage is fixed in this time period. The accused is from the Mysuru district and was arrested in February 2023 following allegations by the girl's mother. Her mother alleged that he repeatedly abused her daughter sexually, who was then 16 years and nine months old. She got pregnant later, and DNA tests confirmed that the accused is the biological father of the baby.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued the interim order dated last Saturday in response to a petition from the accused, seeking to dismiss the charges as both families wish to proceed with the wedding. The court also said the decision aims to protect the child's interests and support the young mother.

The accused is booked under Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC and Sections 5(L), 5(j)(ii), and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. In light of the circumstances, Justice Nagaprasanna noted the necessity of marriage to support the young mother and child, given their vulnerable situation.

