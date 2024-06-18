Bengaluru’s Central Business District is all set to get a new parking space. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will inaugurate a multi-level car parking space at Freedom Park. This will help vehicle owners commute to areas like Gandhi Nagar, Chickpet, Cubbon Park, and MG road without any parking hassles. Bengaluru's Freedom Park to get multi-level parking facility. More details (Pic for representation)

According to The Economic Times, the new multi-level car parking space can accommodate 600 vehicles and 750 –two-wheelers. This long-awaited project has been on cards for a decade now as parking woes in the heart of Bengaluru take a toll on many businesses. Princeroyal Parking Solutions Business Private Limited will be operating this parking facility and it will pay the civic body ₹1.5 crore annually for the next five years, with an increase of 5% every year.

The project is ready for the launch, and officials are waiting for the availability of Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar for the inauguration. This is one of the crucial infrastructure projects in central Bengaluru, as roads in surrounding areas are cluttered with parked vehicles. Many resident welfare associations complained earlier about the parking issues, and the new multi-level parking facility is expected to solve them. Meanwhile, parking has been banned in Tank Bund Road, Subedar Road and Hospital Roads.

According to the report in Bangalore Mirror, the parking fee at this multi-parking facility is set as ₹15 for bikes and ₹25 for cars during the first hour. Monthly passes are also available at ₹2,500 for bikes and ₹3,500 for cars.