 Karnataka high court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnap case
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Karnataka high court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnap case

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Bhavani has been accused of conspiring to abduct a former house help, who is an alleged victim of Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse.

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of sexual abuse accused Prajwal Revanna in the abduction case of a victim, reported Bar and Bench. An interim bail was granted to Bhavani Revanna until 14 June, and Justice Krishna S Dixit ordered Bhavani to remain in Bengaluru by restricting her from entering KR Nagar or Hassan.

Also Read - Prajwal Revanna taken to his house for spot inspection

Bhavani has been accused of conspiring to abduct a former house help, who is an alleged victim of sexual abuse, to prevent her from giving statements against her son and former MP of Hassan, Prajwal Revanna.

Special public prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar earlier claimed that Bhavani was the ‘mastermind’ of the entire kidnap episode and that even though the SIT secured a non-bailable warrant, she had failed to appear before the investigating officer, as per an assurance given by her in a letter to the SIT.

The Karnataka government formed an SIT to probe the cases against Prajwal on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, who wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the matter. On May 31, the former Hassan MP was arrested at Bengaluru airport after he returned from a month-long stay in Germany.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka high court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnap case
