Supreme Court declines early hearing of petitions in Ayodhya land dispute case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined an early hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute, sticking to its earlier decision to let the judges decide the course of hearings in the first week of January.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said it had already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench in January.

“We have already passed the order. The appeals are coming up in January. Permission declined,” the bench said while rejecting the request of early hearing of lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 11:07 IST