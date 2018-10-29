Can’t wait eternally for Ram temple, says VHP after Supreme Court adjourns Ayodhya case

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday reiterated its demand for a law to facilitate the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

The VHP minced no words and insisted that government should consider bringing a legislation in the Parliament in the forthcoming winter session to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The Supreme Court has once again adjourned the hearing. This fortifies the VHP’s stand that the solution to the Ram Janambhoomi issue is not in eternally waiting for hearing of appeals pending for over seven years. We reiterate our request to the Union government to enact a law to clear the way for building a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya,” VHP working president Alok Kumar told PTI.

Kumar’s comment hours after Union minister Giriraj Singh said “Hindus are running out of patience” and that he feared its likely consequences.

“The Congress has decided to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue. Shri Ram is the cornerstone of faith of the Hindus. Hindus are running out of patience. I fear what will happen if Hindus lose patience...,” PTI quoted the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises as saying before the Supreme Court ruling.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who on Sunday had said that said no one would want a structure named after Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya, also voiced his disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I don’t want to comment since it’s the decision of Supreme Court. However, the adjournment of hearing doesn’t send a good message,” he said according to ANI.

The Congress dismissed the BJP’s stand as a “familiar story” ahead of elections.

“This is a familiar story. Every 5 yrs before elections, BJP will try to polarise views on Ram mandir. The Congress party’s position is that the matter is before SC and everyone should wait until SC decides. I don’t think we should jump the gun,” former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 15:23 IST