Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya title dispute on January 4

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case for hearing on January 4.

The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.

The bench is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77 acre land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The BJP is of the view that the Supreme Court should hear the Ram temple land dispute case on a daily basis to deliver an early judgement, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Monday.

BJP’s ally Shiv Sena even held a mass gathering in Ayodhya last month and often takes potshots at the BJP on the issue. The BJP has so far not made its position clear on the demand for a law.

In October, declining an urgent hearing, the Supreme Court had fixed the issue for the first week of January before an “appropriate bench” and left a decision on the timeline to it.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 19:48 IST