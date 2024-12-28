'What if she was collector’s child?': Mother of girl stuck in Rajasthan borewell questions delay in rescue

Dholi Devi, the mother of a three-year-old girl who has been stuck in a borewell in Rajasthan since December 23, pleaded to authorities to ensure the rescue of her daughter. NDRF and SDRF personnel during a rescue operation to save a 3-year-old girl who fell into a borewell (PTI)

Three-year-old Chetna has been trapped in the 150-feet borewell in the Sarund area of Rajasthan's Kotputli district since December 23, after she fell in while playing on her father's farm.

An emotional Dholi Devi told PTI, “It's been six days... My daughter is hungry and thirsty. What if the girl was the collector madam's child? Would she let her be there for so long? Please get my daughter out as soon as possible.”Rescue operations had to be paused on Friday after a spell of rain, which disturbed the tunnel being dug to help rescuers enter the well. Attempts to remove the toddler failed initially using an iron ring with a rope attached to it.

NDRF and SDRF teams are also on site for the rescue operation, along with a team of doctors and an ambulance since the child has gone without food or water for six days.

On Wednesday, a piling machine was brought and a parallel pit was dug. A two-member team has entered the pit to dig a tunnel to aid the rescue.

District collector Kalpana Agarwal told PTI, “An attempt is being made to reach Chetna through an L-shaped tunnel by digging a parallel pit near the borewell. Two NDRF jawans who have descended into the pit are doing manual drilling. We are watching them on camera. The equipment they are demanding from below is being sent to them.”