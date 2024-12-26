Three-year-old girl trapped in Rajasthan's borewell for over 70 hours: What happened so far

The three-year-old girl, who fell into the 700-deep borewell in Rajasthan, has still not been rescued after more than 70 hours now. The incident occurred in the Sarund area of Rajasthan's Kotputli district. NDRF and SDRF personnel during a rescue operation to save a 3-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in the Kotputli-Behror district, Rajasthan.(PTI)

According to ANI, authorities and rescue teams, including NDRF and SDRF, have been working tirelessly to extricate her from the perilous situation safely.

The rescue operation has reached a critical phase. Despite challenging conditions, disaster relief personnel hope to complete it on Thursday.

Sarund Police Station SHO Mohammad Imran confirmed that the rescue operation had involved digging a parallel tunnel to the borewell using a piling machine.

The girl's movements have been captured on camera, allowing rescuers to monitor her condition closely.

3-year-old trapped in borewell in Rajasthan: What happened so far?

Three-year-old Chetna fell into the borewell around 3 pm on Monday while playing near her father's agricultural farm in Kitarpura, Sarund.

Authorities rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported, ensuring that the girl was rescued and handed over to her family safely.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel was formed to carry out the rescue operation which began within hours of the incident.

According to SDRF Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar, the rescue teams initially faced significant challenges due to the compact soil surrounding the borewell as soil around the child was set due to the moisture.

Specialised equipment and techniques were deployed to carefully dig and secure the area around the borewell while ensuring that the child was not harmed in any way.

On Tuesday, the trapped girl was pulled up 30 feet with the help of clips by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Speaking to media persons, Yogesh Kumar Meena, in charge of the NDRF team, said that they have to dig to 170 m deep down to reach the trapped girl.

Oxygen was continuously being provided to her as the rescue team was trying to save the girl by boring nearby, said SDM Chaudhary.

Teams from the district administration and medical personnel have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained.

