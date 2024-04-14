 6-year-old boy dies after falling into 70-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
6-year-old boy dies after falling into 70-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 06:29 PM IST

The incident occurred in Manika village, situated near the Uttar Pradesh border, around 3 pm on Friday when the child was playing near the open borewell.

Despite the concerted efforts of multiple agencies to rescue him, the six-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh two days ago, passed away on Sunday.

According to statements from officials, he got trapped at a depth of approximately 40 feet inside the borewell.(ANI File)
According to statements from officials, he got trapped at a depth of approximately 40 feet inside the borewell.(ANI File)

The incident occurred in Manika village, near the Uttar Pradesh border, around 3 pm on Friday, when the child was playing near the open borewell. According to statements from officials, he got trapped at a depth of approximately 40 feet inside the borewell.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force, National Disaster Response, and local administration coordinated efforts to extricate the boy from the borewell. Oxygen was supplied into the 70-foot-deep borewell, and parallel pits were excavated to access him.

“As soon as we received information, the station in charge and SDM reached the spot…All senior officials are present on the spot and rescue work is going on. Two JCBs, a team of cameramen, and an SDRF team are carrying out the rescue. An NDRF team was also dispatched from Varanasi,” Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said.

A CCTV camera was also lowered to monitor the boy's condition, however, they were unable to reach him due to some obstruction, the police said. A video posted by the Rewa collector Pratibha Pal on X showed the officials trying to locate the boy with the CCTV camera.

Pal said the child was located on Sunday after 40 hours of rescue operation. "The boy was located at around 8 am. We made all efforts but could not save the child as the borewell was too narrow," she told reporters.

The body was sent to a hospital for postmortem, she added.

In an unrelated incident earlier this month, a two-year-old boy was safely rescued after he fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in Karnataka's Vijayapura.

The incident took place when the child, identified as Satvik, stumbled into the uncovered borewell while playing nearby. The child was rescued following a 20-hour rescue operation.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News
