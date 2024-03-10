1 person falls into 40-foot-deep borewell in Delhi, rescue operation underway

A person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in the wee hours on Sunday. A rescue operation is currently underway at the site. Rescue teams led by the National Disaster Response Force and the Delhi Fire Services are present at the spot. The identity of the person is yet to be ascertained. NDRF personnel present at the site where the incident took place.(PTI)

It was around 1am on Sunday that the Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident that took place in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area. "Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot…" DFS chief Atul Garg has said speaking about the rescue operations. The NDRF team will soon start digging another borewell parallel to the one in which the child has fallen, he added.

The rescue team is being led by inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh.

Speaking about the incident, deputy commissioner of police (West) Vichitra Veer said, "A PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station at night informing that a person had fallen into the borewell at the Keshopur (Delhi) Jal Board office. The local police as well as fire brigade teams reached the spot. An NDRF team has also been called to the spot. Efforts are being made to take the person out safely."

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a 24-year-old woman fell into an open borewell in Ramnagar Dhosi village of Rajasthan's Gangapur city last month. The administrative officials immediately sprung into action as soon as information regarding the incident was received. Under the direction of Gangapur District Collector Dr. Gaurav Saini efforts were made to save the woman who fell in the borewell. However, the woman died. The deceased was identified as Mona Bai of Rajasthan's Bairwa Dhani.

(With inputs from ANI)