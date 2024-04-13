A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell on Friday afternoon in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and rescue operations are currently underway. According to the police, the incident took place around 3:30 pm when the boy, identified as Mayur, was playing with his friends in the fields on harvested wheat crops. The other children tried to help the boy get out of the open borewell, however, they were unsuccessful, the police said. 6-year-old boy falls into 70-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa; rescue ops underway(ANI/Representational image)

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar, the borewell is about 70 feet deep, while the boy is stuck at a depth of around 40 feet.

A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service who are trying to save the boy.

“As soon as we received information, the station in charge and SDM reached the spot…All senior officials are present on the spot and rescue work is going on. Two JCBs, a team of cameramen, and an SDRF team are carrying out the rescue. An NDRF team was also dispatched from Banaras,” Sonkar said.

“Unseasonal rains have also affected the rescue operation…All efforts are underway,” he said.

The police further informed that the child is being supplied oxygen through a pipe.

A CCTV camera has also been lowered to monitor the boy's condition, however, they are not able to reach him due to some obstruction, the police said. A video posted by the Rewa collector Pratibha Pal on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the officials trying to locate the boy with the CCTV camera.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a two-year-old boy was safely rescued after a 20-hour rescue operation after he fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in Karnataka's Vijayapura on April 4. The incident took place when the child, identified as Satvik, stumbled into the uncovered borewell while playing nearby. According to the officials, the rescue operation involved the use of heavy machinery, including JCBs, Hitachi equipment, and tractors, to dig through approximately 20 feet to reach the trapped child. Specialised cameras were also deployed to monitor the boy's movements, while oxygen was supplied to sustain him during the ordeal.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)