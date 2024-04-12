Storm damages world's largest floating solar plant in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa

The world's largest floating solar plant in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has been damaged by a storm. The plant, built on the backwaters of Omkareshwar Dam, was ready for launch but, however, was hit by a summer storm on Tuesday, The Times of India said in a report. Storm damages world's largest floating solar plant in Madhya Pradesh.(X/Nandini K Oza)

The plant is a joint venture of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and the Madhya Pradesh government, and the NHDC has commenced evaluating the damage.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

NHDC subdivisional officer Suresh Dwivedi said that a ‘major loss’ occurred to the solar panels installed for the plant. “Officials are assessing the loss. The survey is expected to be completed in two days,” TOI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

Despite the setback, the power production is expected to resume soon, the report quoted senior officials as saying.

The Omkareshwar Dam backwaters will house plants with capacities of 100 megawatts in the Kelwa Khurd area, 88 megawatts in the Indawadi region, and 90 megawatts in Ekhand village. Among them, the 100 megawatt project in Kela Khurd village is nearly complete. However, damage was reported in the panels of the Indhawadi plant.

NHDC managing director Vijay Kumar Sinha inspected the solar power plant on Omkareshwar reservoir in Indhavadi village of Khandwa district in February this year. During inspection, instructions were also given to complete the work as soon as possible.

The solar facility in Khandwa district incorporates unique technology akin to that of a hydroelectric power plant, enabling the generation of electricity from water. Floaters positioned atop the water's surface are connected to the solar panels. These floaters are securely anchored together to safeguard the panels from any potential harm resulting from fluctuations in water flow or level.