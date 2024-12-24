Menu Explore
Rajasthan: 3-year-old trapped in 700-Foot borewell for over 20 hours, rescue ops underway

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 04:17 PM IST

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration are involved in the rescue operation.

In Rajasthan's Kiratpur village, a rescue operation is currently underway to save the life of a 3.5-year-old girl who has been trapped in a 700-feet borewell for over 20 hours.

NDRF and SDRF personnel during a rescue operation to save a 3-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in the Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan.(PTI)
NDRF and SDRF personnel during a rescue operation to save a 3-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in the Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan.(PTI)

Officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration, are involved in the rescue operation, ANI reported.

Sub Division Magistrate (SDM) Brajesh Choudhary stated that significant progress has been made in the operation and NDRF has been trying to pull the toddler out of the borewell.

READ | Rajasthan: 5-year-old, stuck in borewell for 55 hours, dies soon after rescue

"The teams of NDRF, SDRF, and administration have been trying to carry out the rescue operations. We have placed a ring below the girl so we are hoping we can rescue her soon. There has been no deterioration in the girl's medical conditions," Chaudhary told ANI.

Why are authorities unable to get the toddler out?

According to SDRF Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar, the rescue teams are facing significant challenges due to the compact soil surrounding the borewell.

READ | Kidnappers grab 15-yr-old Rajasthan girl near school, fire shots to scare others

"We are trying to reach the girl but because there is a lot of soil around her we have not been able to rescue her right now. The soil around her is set due to the moisture but we are trying to dig in the moisture... As of now, we are not sure how much time it will take but we are trying our best," Kumar explained.

Specialised equipment deployed, medical team present on site

Authorities have been at the spot since the incident was first reported, ensuring that the girl is rescued and handed over to her family safely.

Meanwhile, specialised equipment and techniques have been deployed to carefully dig and secure the area around the borewell while ensuring that the child is not harmed in any way.

READ | 6-year-old boy dies after falling into 70-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

To ensure her safe return, medical personnel are also present to monitor the child's condition, while local authorities have cordoned off the area to maintain safety and minimise disruptions.

The tragic case is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by borewell accidents. On December 12, a 5-year-old boy lost his life after being trapped in a similar incident for three days in a 150-foot borewell.

Authorities remain hopeful that, despite the challenges, the ongoing operation will result in the safe rescue of the young girl.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
