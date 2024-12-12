Rajasthan boy, 5, rescued 55 hours after he fell into borewell

A five-year-old boy was rescued from a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa after a gruelling 55-hour operation. He was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state. The authorities have not disclosed his medical condition. JCB and other drilling machines at the site where a 5-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa.(PTI)

The rescue team faced numerous challenges, including a water level of approximately 160 feet and difficulty capturing the boy's movements on camera due to underground steam.

The incident occurred when the boy, Aryan, was playing in a field in Kalikhad village on Monday. He fell into the borewell around 3 pm. The rescue operation began an hour later, with a parallel pit dug using drilling machines to reach the child. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief (SDRF) personnel worked round the clock to bring Aryan to safety.

Oxygen was constantly supplied to the boy via a pipe. The rescue teams also observed the boy’s movements through a camera inserted into the borewell.

On Tuesday, the XCMG 180 piling rig machine was also used to dig a 150-foot deep tunnel near the borewell to rescue the child.

Rescue efforts underway to rescue a five-year-old boy who fell into a borewell, in Dausa, Rajasthan.(PTI)

As they dig a parallel borewell to reach the child, NDRF personnel had said there were myriad challenges in the operation: the water level in the area may be around 160 feet, difficulty in capturing any movement of the child on camera due to steam underground, and then there are safety concerns for the staff as well.

"The challenge is that we can go up to 150 feet and not beyond that. NDRF rescuers will go down with protective equipment to rescue the child," NDRF commandant Yogesh Kumar said when the operation was underway.

Earlier this year in September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa, after 18 hours of rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF.

The girl was trapped at a depth of 28 feet, and a parallel approach was initiated to rescue her.