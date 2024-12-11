Rajasthan: Operation to rescue 5-year-old Aryan from borewell in Dausa enters Day 3 | Updates

The rescue operation to save a five-year-old boy who fell into a borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Dausa entered its third day on Wednesday. The child, identified as Aryan, fell into the borewell on Monday evening while playing in an agricultural field at Kalikhad village. Rescue operations were underway on Wednesday for 5-year-old Aryan, who fell into a borewell in Dausa on Monday.(ANI)

District administration officials confirmed that he is trapped at a depth of around 150 feet, but his condition is stable. "The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen. The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," Dausa District Magistrate was quoted as saying by ANI.

Here are the updates on rescue efforts

An XCMG 180 Piling Rig machine has been brought to the site to dig a 150-ft deep tunnel near the borewell to assist in the rescue of the 5-year-old boy. "Excavation is being done with a JCB. Rescue efforts are being made, and the child's condition is fine," stated the Dausa District Magistrate.

District Collector Devendra Kumar visited the site and discussed the ongoing rescue efforts with officials. He told The Times of India, "You all know about the operation; the piling machine arrived last night. We started the work with the machine around 3 am. We encountered some challenges, so vertical drilling was initiated. Once the casing is done, we will attempt horizontal drilling to reach the child."

"About 40-50 feet more drilling is required, and around 110 feet of drilling has already been completed. The local administration is meeting the needs of the NDRF and SDRF. There are still challenges, but we are working to overcome them, and we hope to succeed," added Yadav.

Oxygen is being supplied to the boy via a pipe, and the rescue operation is being closely monitored by local police and an SDRF team. The SDRF team is also observing the boy’s movements through a camera inserted into the borewell.

In September of this year, a similar rescue operation took place in the Bandikui area of Dausa. After 18 hours of efforts by NDRF and SDRF, a two-year-old girl was successfully rescued from a 35-foot open borewell. The girl was stuck at a depth of 28 feet, and a parallel approach was used to bring her to safety.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)