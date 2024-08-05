Jaipur, Three government employees, including a Naib Tehsildar, were killed and as many were injured when a dumper truck hit their car in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday, police said. 3 revenue officials killed, 3 injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Kishanrao Bagde have expressed grief over the incident.

A speeding dumper hit the car near Shivsinghpura village, after which, it lost control and drifted into the nearby fields. Three government employees were killed and as three received injuries, Lalsot SHO Mahaveer Singh said.

Naib Tehsildar Giriraj Sharma , Girdawar Dinesh Sharma , Patwari Dinesh Sharma died, while two Patwaris and a Girdawar were injured, the SHO said.

Out of the three injured, two have sustained serious injuries and have been sent to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment, he said.

Singh said that after the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members. He said that all the revenue employees travelling in the car were going to Rajpura village for government work.

He said that after the accident, the driver of the dumper truck fled. A case has been registered against the driver and the matter is further investigated, Singh added.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The death of 3 government employees, including the Naib Tehsildar, in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely sad and painful. My condolences are with the bereaved family. In this hour of immense grief, our government is with the bereaved family."

In a post on X, Rajasthan Raj Bhavan said that Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has prayed to God for peace of the souls of the deceased and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. "He has also prayed for the speedy recovery of the three personnel injured in the accident," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.