One year jail for those who leave failed borewells without closing in Karnataka

To prevent accidents involving children falling into unsealed borewells, the Karnataka Assembly has passed amendments to the Karnataka Groundwater (Development, Management, and Control) Act, 2011, and its related Rules of 2012. Karnataka’s Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, announced stricter regulations aimed at ensuring proper borewell sealing across the state. Borewells in Karnataka must be sealed using steel caps, mud, and stones, with a 2x2-foot mound and protective fencing, according to the new law. (Pic for representation)

Under the new law, drilling and implementing agencies that fail to seal abandoned borewells properly will face a penalty of ₹25,000 and a one-year jail term. Speaking after the bill's passage, Minister Boseraju said that the government is committed to preventing borewell-related accidents in the state. "Several lives have been lost due to negligence in sealing borewells. This amendment aims to enforce stricter accountability and prevent such tragedies," he said.

Here are the new rules

The new rule mandates that drilling and implementing agencies must inform local authorities—such as PDOs, Village Accountants, Town Panchayats, Nagar Sabha, or BWSSB Ward Engineers—at least 15 days before drilling borewells in both notified and non-notified areas. Non-compliance will result in a ₹5,000 fine and up to three months imprisonment.

Borewells must be sealed using steel caps, mud, and stones, with a 2x2-foot mound and protective fencing. Agencies must inspect, photograph, and document the closure within 24 hours. A joint declaration confirming proper sealing must be submitted to the relevant local authorities.

The amendments also mandate that borewells temporarily out of service due to pump repairs must be securely capped. Reviving inactive borewells requires mandatory capping until they become operational.

To prevent accidents, drilling sites must display prominent warning boards and construct protective fencing. Local authorities are tasked with monitoring borewell compliance and reporting newly drilled borewells to the Groundwater Development Department. PDOs must also display public awareness boards on borewell safety at Gram Panchayat offices.

Highlighting the environmental aspect, Minister Boseraju expressed concern over the state’s declining groundwater levels due to unchecked borewell drilling. "This bill is not only about preventing accidents but also about ensuring sustainable groundwater management," he said.

Following the Assembly's approval, the bill will be presented in the Legislative Council during the current legislative session for final approval.